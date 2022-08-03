Preliminary hearing set for former Main Street property owner charged with felonies

On Monday Kenneth Abdalla appeared in court virtually for a routine scheduling conference.

His preliminary hearing date has been scheduled for October 21 at the request of his lawyers. He is being represented by lawyers Scott Williams and Cara Tangaro, who are both based in Salt Lake City.

Abdalla became a prominent property owner in Park City in the early 2010s after acquiring several properties near the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue.

He’s been charged by Summit County with three second-degree felonies: theft; a pattern of unlawful activity; and unlawful dealing of property by a fiduciary.

The allegations stem from Abdalla’s involvement with what was formerly known as the Sky Lodge condominium hotel and other properties on Main Street across from what is now L.L. Bean.

The charges allege Abdalla and related business entities owed the property owners association nearly $4.2 million. The county alleges nearly $3.8 million of that sum was spent on expenses not associated with the property owners association, including payments to Abdalla’s personal chef and nanny. The county also alleges some of the money was used to buy food and liquor for a restaurant controlled by an Abdalla-related LLC.

Second-degree felonies carry potential sentences of one to 15 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine.