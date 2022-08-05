Local News Hour | August 5, 2022
Today's guests on The Local News Hour: (9:40) Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county. (28:03) Members of Leadership Park City Class 28 ,Makena Hawley and Frank Lynch, reveal this year's class project and how the public can help. Then (36:20) Park City Transit Community Outreach and Marketing Coordinator Andy Stevenson discusses public input opportunities on proposed winter transit service.
(3:11) Mountain Trails Foundation weekly trails report
(5:10) Summit County advised Park City School District on construction permit process for years before work stoppage
(46:03) Deer Valley and Park City Mayor commit to public outreach as planners evaluate new Snow Park development