© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 5, 2022

Published August 5, 2022 at 10:39 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 08-05-22.png

Today's guests on The Local News Hour: (9:40) Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county. (28:03) Members of Leadership Park City Class 28 ,Makena Hawley and Frank Lynch, reveal this year's class project and how the public can help. Then (36:20) Park City Transit Community Outreach and Marketing Coordinator Andy Stevenson discusses public input opportunities on proposed winter transit service.

(3:11) Mountain Trails Foundation weekly trails report
(5:10) Summit County advised Park City School District on construction permit process for years before work stoppage
(46:03) Deer Valley and Park City Mayor commit to public outreach as planners evaluate new Snow Park development

Tags

Local News Hour Summit County Community DevelopmentPat PuttPark City LeadershipFrank LynchMakena HawleyPark City TransitAndy Stevenson
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher