Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 8, 2022

Published August 8, 2022 at 10:16 AM MDT
Today's Local News hour guests: (7:16) Summit County Health Deptartment Director Derek Siddoway has a monthly update (23:12) National Ability Center Senior Development and Events Manager Caitlin Bognaski has details about how to participate in this year's Summit Challenge. (32:20) Moe Hickey Executive Director of Voices for Utah Children and Martin Munoz Kids Count Director discuss findings released this morning about the alarming rates of anxiety and depression in Utah’s youth.

(3:27) Dakota Pacific project moving off the back burner

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
