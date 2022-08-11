© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour | August 11, 2022

Published August 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM MDT
LNH 08-11-22.png

Today on The Local News Hour guests are: (5:38) Summit County Council member Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting and (26:03 ) Moriah Mason, development manager with the Utah Alzheimer's Association, and Steve Spaulding, chair of the Summit County Walk to End Alzheimer's, have details on the annual walk on Saturday.

(2:55) Summit County schools get $1.1 million in federal money for COVID-19 help
(23:00) Committee named to search for new Summit County manager
(42:37) Back 2 School Basics sets up local students with school supplies

Local News Hour Summit County CouncilRoger ArmstrongUtah Alzheimer’s AssociationSteve SpauldingMoriah Mason
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger