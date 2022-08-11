© 2022 KPCW

  • LNH 08-11-22.png
    Local News Hour | August 11, 2022
    Michelle Deininger
    Today on The Local News Hour guests are: (5:38) Summit County Council member Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting and (26:03 ) Moriah Mason, development manager with the Utah Alzheimer's Association, and Steve Spaulding, chair of the Summit County Walk to End Alzheimer's, have details on the annual walk on Saturday.
  • Steve Spaulding and Moriah Mason.jpg
    2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Park City is August 13
    Michelle Deininger
    Moriah Mason, development manager with the Utah Alzheimer's Association, and Steve Spaulding, chair of the Summit County Walk to End Alzheimer's, have details about the annual walk this Saturday.