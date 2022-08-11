-
Today on The Local News Hour guests are: (5:38) Summit County Council member Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting and (26:03 ) Moriah Mason, development manager with the Utah Alzheimer's Association, and Steve Spaulding, chair of the Summit County Walk to End Alzheimer's, have details on the annual walk on Saturday.
