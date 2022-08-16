Local News Hour | August 16, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (8:20) University of Utah President Taylor Randall, who's on a statewide tour to collaborate with other Utah schools, (21:36) Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken discusses school construction and future affordable housing projects, (37:44) and Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra with a recap of the 100-mile meal and the organization's plans.
