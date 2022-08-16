Heber City murder suspect found dead in Oregon

Early Tuesday morning, police announced the body of 35-year-old murder suspect Michael Asman was found Monday near Joseph, Oregon.

Asman had been missing for a month. Police began looking for him after his former girlfriend, 36 year-old Julie Burns, was found dead on July 14th at her home in Heber City. The two children Asman shares with Burns were in the home the night before and told police they heard a gunshot, then Asman told them to cover their eyes as he led them out of the house.

Julie Burns was found dead in her home on July 14, 2022. Police said Michael Asman was the main suspect.

A month earlier, Asman was arrested on charges including 3rd-degree felony aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child. According to court documents, Asman was accused of punching Burns in the face and dragging her from a moving car while she held on, trying to get her kids out of it. According to Burns' sister, Asman said he was going to kill Burns if she pressed charges.

Security cameras at a local convenience store captured Asman buying energy drinks the night Burns died. He had not been seen since.

Heber City Police and the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office warned the public that Asman was at large and “armed and dangerous.” They asked the public to help find him or his white Chevrolet pickup truck.

A multi-agency manhunt ensued. According to Heber City Police information officer Phil Kirk, it included officers from Heber City and Park City Police, Summit County and Wasatch County Sheriffs’ Offices, the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Utah Department of Public Services, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Marshal’s Office.

A U.S. Forest Service ranger found Asman's truck Monday in Wallowa State Park in Oregon, more than 600 miles away from Heber City. His body was discovered within 100 yards of the truck.

The medical examiner’s office is expected to confirm Asman’s identity and the cause of his death. Police didn’t release any further details about the circumstances Tuesday morning.

KPCW will update this story as more details become available.

