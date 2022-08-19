Local News Hour | August 19, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (7:18) 4-time Paralympian and Park City resident Danelle Umstead with details on next week's fundraiser for Sisters in Sports Foundation, (21:45) Summit County Historian Sandra Morrison discusses the historic Echo Church travelling exhibit, and (40:17) High West's Blending and Distilling Manager Isaac Winter and Executive Director of the Wildland Firefighter Foundation Burk Minor talk about the initiative High West is sponsoring with the release of its Campfire whiskey.
(2:27) George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation awards 5 million to the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation
(3:44) Moutain Trails Foundation weekly trails report
(17:43) Stop work order issued for demolition work at Park City High School yesterday
(18:28) Gov. Cox says legislation targeting nightly rentals could come soon
(32:59) Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District $112 million East Canyon water treatment plant expansion project begins
(35:08) Friday film review of "Bullet Train"
(37:26) Wasatch County, Heber City council members address lobbying meeting with Governor Cox