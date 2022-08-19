Local News Hour | August 19, 2022

(2:27) George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation awards 5 million to the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation

(3:44) Moutain Trails Foundation weekly trails report

(17:43) Stop work order issued for demolition work at Park City High School yesterday

(18:28) Gov. Cox says legislation targeting nightly rentals could come soon

(32:59) Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District $112 million East Canyon water treatment plant expansion project begins

(35:08) Friday film review of "Bullet Train"

(37:26) Wasatch County, Heber City council members address lobbying meeting with Governor Cox