Local News Hour | August 24, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (13:38) This year's inductee to the Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame Luke Bodensteiner and Executive Director of Alf Engen Museum Connie Nelson, and (32:28) Heber City Community Alliance for Main Street Chair Tom Stone talks about his organization’s role in the community and upcoming events.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.