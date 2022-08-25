Local News Hour | August 25, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (07:51)Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson recapping Congressman Blake Moore's visit to town and highlighting Wednesday’s open space discussion and (32:39) Park City Economic Programs Manager Jenny Diersen previewing upcoming city events to close out the summer season.
