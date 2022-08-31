© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 31, 2022

Published August 31, 2022 at 10:47 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 08-31-22 (2).png

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (02:43) Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh, who reflects on her first 100 days on the job, (24:26) Park City Manager Matt Dias with a preview of this week's city council meeting, including possible adoption of the Rail Trail master plan and winter parking plan, (41:41 ) and Heber Valley Chamber Marketing Manager Jessica Broadhead, who previews the final summer events and what's happening this fall.

Tags

Local News Hour Park City MountainDeirdra WalshMatt DiasRail TrailJessica BroadheadHeber Valley Chamber
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher