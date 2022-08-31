Local News Hour | August 31, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (02:43) Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh, who reflects on her first 100 days on the job, (24:26) Park City Manager Matt Dias with a preview of this week's city council meeting, including possible adoption of the Rail Trail master plan and winter parking plan, (41:41 ) and Heber Valley Chamber Marketing Manager Jessica Broadhead, who previews the final summer events and what's happening this fall.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.