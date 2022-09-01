Local News Hour | September 1, 2022

Today's guests on the Local News Hour: (3:39) Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides and board member Jason Owen has details about an upcoming show and the future of the Institute, (22:55) Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting and (41:41) Park City Rotary Club member Tom Kelly has details about Park City's annual Miners Day celebration.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.