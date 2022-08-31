Labor Day travelers told to plan for delays

Utah Department of Transportation traffic engineers are warning drivers that Labor Day weekend travel along the Wasatch Front will have up to half-hour delays in Salt Lake County southbound on I-15. If traveling to Nephi, UDOT said travelers should expect 40-minute delays.

US 6 westbound in Spanish Fork will see up to 30-minute delays Friday through Monday in the afternoons and evenings.

Eastbound US-40 north of Heber City, near the Jordanelle reservoir, is reduced to one traffic lane for ongoing road improvement work. UDOT announced drivers should expect heavy truck traffic and travel delays, particularly on Friday afternoon.

I-84 near Morgan is down to one-lane traffic in both directions between Morgan and Henefer. Construction crews are finishing pavement and bridge maintenance, and the one-lane traffic is 24 hours a day.

UDOT asks drivers to prepare for delays throughout the state due to heavy traffic and construction. Road conditions will require reduced speeds due to lane closures, uneven pavement, and narrow or shifting lanes.