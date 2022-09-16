© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 16, 2022

Published September 16, 2022 at 9:45 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (10:20) Park City Municipal Environmental Sustainability Project Manager Celia Peterson, talking about the to-go container pilot program for October and preview of MT2030, (22:25) Park City Councilmember Max Doilney recapping last night's meeting, and (41:05) Park City Film Director Katy Wang joining the show with monthly movie highlights.

Park City Environmental Sustainability, Celia Peterson, To-Go Container Pilot program, MT 2030, Max Doilney, Park City Council, Katie Wang, Park City Film
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
