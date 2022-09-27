© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour | September 27, 2022

Published September 27, 2022 at 11:09 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour : (3:15 ) Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young previews Wednesday's County Council meeting, including two proposed tax increases by North Summit Fire District and Basin Recreation, (20:39 ) Summit County engineers Mike Kendell and Steve Dennis discuss the open house happening Thursday to get input on a new trail along SR 32 through Kamas and (33:52) Park City Museum Education Director Diane Knispel has details about Saturday's Glenwood Cemetery tours.

(31:07) Summit County Councilor Doug Clyde to step down next month
(41:40) 62-year-old man dies while off-road motorcycle riding in the Uintas
(44:23) Harmons application returns to Snyderville Basin Planning Commission Tuesday
(46:19) Park City native and WSJ Deputy China Bureau Chief hosting book signing Tuesday

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
