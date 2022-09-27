Local News Hour | September 27, 2022
On today's Local News Hour : (3:15 ) Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young previews Wednesday's County Council meeting, including two proposed tax increases by North Summit Fire District and Basin Recreation, (20:39 ) Summit County engineers Mike Kendell and Steve Dennis discuss the open house happening Thursday to get input on a new trail along SR 32 through Kamas and (33:52) Park City Museum Education Director Diane Knispel has details about Saturday's Glenwood Cemetery tours.
(31:07) Summit County Councilor Doug Clyde to step down next month
(41:40) 62-year-old man dies while off-road motorcycle riding in the Uintas
(44:23) Harmons application returns to Snyderville Basin Planning Commission Tuesday
(46:19) Park City native and WSJ Deputy China Bureau Chief hosting book signing Tuesday