Local News Hour | September 28, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (12:25) Snyderville Basin Planning Commission Chairman John Kucera recapping last night's discussionof the Harmons application, (23:02) Author Paul Andersen and documentary filmmaker Conor Hagen discuss their book and film that explains the vital role of community activism in charting communities' futures, and (37:23) DWR Law Enforcement Captain Chad Bettridge discusses a new drone program and offers a poaching update as the general hunt begins Oct. 22.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.