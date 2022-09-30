Local News Hour | September 30, 2022
On today's Local News Hour: (9:04) Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter Exhibits Manager Hunter Klingensmith has details about October's bat exhibit, (20:13 ) Park City council member Max Doilney recaps the recent joint meeting with the Summit County Council and (37:17) Park City Ski and Snowboard Executive Director Christie Hind and new Youth Sports Division coach Ryan Devine have details about a new division now open for registration.
(1:30) Mountain Trails Report with Mountain Trails Foundation's Lora Smith
(5:07) Planned Parenthood hosts a Roevember event in Park City Oct. 2