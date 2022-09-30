© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 30, 2022

Published September 30, 2022 at 11:05 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 09-30-22.png

On today's Local News Hour: (9:04) Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter Exhibits Manager Hunter Klingensmith has details about October's bat exhibit, (20:13 ) Park City council member Max Doilney recaps the recent joint meeting with the Summit County Council and (37:17) Park City Ski and Snowboard Executive Director Christie Hind and new Youth Sports Division coach Ryan Devine have details about a new division now open for registration.

(1:30) Mountain Trails Report with Mountain Trails Foundation's Lora Smith
(5:07) Planned Parenthood hosts a Roevember event in Park City Oct. 2

Tags
Local News Hour Swaner PreserveHunter KlingensmithMax DoilneyPark City Ski & SnowboardChristie HindRyan Devine
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher