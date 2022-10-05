Local News Hour | October 5, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (04:46) High Valley Transit District Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez highlighting Monday's groundbreaking for the new transit facility, (22:50) Park City Manager Matt Dias and Transportation Director Matthew Neely preview this week's city council meeting, (49:40) and Summit Community Gardens Executive Director Sloane Johnson finishes the hour with a gardens update.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.