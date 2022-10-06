© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 6, 2022

Published October 6, 2022 at 11:19 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (05:58) Summit County Council Member Glenn Wright recapping Wednesday's meeting, (20:55) Peace House Development Director Sally Tauber has details on the Be the Light March happening on Main St. Sunday and start of Domestic Violence Awareness month, (36:57) and Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher with a look at how the summer season was and a look ahead at some of the upcoming events.

