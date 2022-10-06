Local News Hour | October 6, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (05:58) Summit County Council Member Glenn Wright recapping Wednesday's meeting, (20:55) Peace House Development Director Sally Tauber has details on the Be the Light March happening on Main St. Sunday and start of Domestic Violence Awareness month, (36:57) and Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher with a look at how the summer season was and a look ahead at some of the upcoming events.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.