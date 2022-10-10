© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 7, 2022

Published October 10, 2022 at 7:23 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour :(3:59) Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county, (17:14) Park City Council member Max Doilney recaps last night's meeting and (39:00) Sunrise Rotary Club member Connie Nelson shares details about next weekend's Shot Ski.

(1:44) Moutain Trails Foundation weekly trails report with Lora Smith
(46:58) New disc golf course near Midway built for pros and beginners

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
