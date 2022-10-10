Local News Hour | October 7, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour :(3:59) Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county, (17:14) Park City Council member Max Doilney recaps last night's meeting and (39:00) Sunrise Rotary Club member Connie Nelson shares details about next weekend's Shot Ski.
(1:44) Moutain Trails Foundation weekly trails report with Lora Smith
(46:58) New disc golf course near Midway built for pros and beginners