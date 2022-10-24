Local News Hour | October 24, 2022

Today on the Local News Hour : (6:11) Emily Fisher from YSA has an update on the Jan's Winter Welcome silent auction and snow sports programs, (21:44 ) Ginger Wicks has the latest on the Historic Park City Alliance, and (34:16) Park City School board vice president Wendy Crossland and spokesperson Heidi Matthews explain the district's updated sensitive materials policy.
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.