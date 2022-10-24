© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 24, 2022

Published October 24, 2022 at 10:58 AM MDT
LNH 10-24-22.png

Today on the Local News Hour : (6:11) Emily Fisher from YSA has an update on the Jan's Winter Welcome silent auction and snow sports programs, (21:44 ) Ginger Wicks has the latest on the Historic Park City Alliance, and (34:16) Park City School board vice president Wendy Crossland and spokesperson Heidi Matthews explain the district's updated sensitive materials policy.

(2:51) Canyons Village affordable housing project could open in a few weeks
(19:47) Summit County wants to hear from residents as it plans future emergency services
(32:43) Smith’s Marketplace, Heber City, developer reach agreement to build

Local News Hour Youth Sports AllianceEmily FisherHistoric Park City AllianceGinger WicksPark City School BoardWendy CrosslandHiedi Matthews
