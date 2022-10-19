Canyons Village affordable housing project could open in a few weeks

Despite any rumors circulating, the new affordable housing project in Canyons Village, called Slopeside Village, is actually ahead of schedule.

Tony Tyler is a partner with Columbus Pacific, the project’s developer.

“This project was never intended to deliver for this ski season,” Tyler said.

From the beginning, he said the plan with Summit County was to have units ready for the 2023-24 winter season. Regardless, Columbus Pacific has pushed to have a portion of the project ready for workers this winter.

Two buildings are on track to be ready by the end of December, which would bring 331 units online. A third building with 240 units may also be finished in time to house people at some point this winter, Tyler said.

“If you fundamentally look at it from kind of mid to late November through the end of the year, we’re looking at being able to deliver somewhere between 300-500 beds,” he said.

In the best case scenario, people could move in next month, he said. That may be delayed until December based on a few variables.

“It is almost impossible to nail down a specific date, because of all of the complexities around final inspections, and utility turn-ons, and commissioning of the systems, and furniture install," Tyler said. "I mean weather even can affect it.”

The first buildings were expected to be finished in the fall, but the project ran into some delays. Summit County Development Director Pat Putt said that was due to stairwell code compliance and the locations of electric service meters, but those have since been resolved. Tyler also attributed the delays to supply chain woes.

The project’s full seven buildings are expected to be completed by summer of next year. That will bring the total number of new affordable housing units to roughly 1,200.

Over 1,100 people are currently on a waitlist to move in. Those interested can sign up through the ‘Apply Now’ link at slopesidevillage.com

The housing plan contains what’s called a waterfall provision that lays out who has priority to live there. People who work at least 30 hours in Canyons Village and make less than 80% of area median income (AMI) will be given preference. 80% AMI in Summit County is roughly $75,000 for a single person’s annual income.

Tyler said the timing of the project coming online is unfortunate, as many J1 seasonal workers, who typically come to town at the beginning of December, have to identify their housing by Nov. 1.

“We’re doing everything in our power to get this project delivered as quickly as possible,” he said.

Park City Mountain has a five-year lease on the property for 441 employees to live there. PCMR Communications Manager Emily McDonald told KPCW in April that the rooms would be ready by this winter.

“I do know that for these 441 beds, we are expecting employees to be able to move in in advance of the winter 22/23 season,” McDonald said in April.

Park City Mountain spokesperson Sara Huey said Wednesday that the developer has full control of the timeline. She said units will be allocated to employees as construction is completed.

Tyler added that there is room to expand. If there is heavy demand, Columbus Pacific could build more units at that site in the future, which could add hundreds more rooms.