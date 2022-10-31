© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 28, 2022

Published October 28, 2022 at 11:59 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 10-20-2022.png

Today on the Local News Hour:

2030 Olympics committee asks Heber Valley for help planning Games (2:17)

PC Tots Executive Director Andrea Barnes discusses her retirement, search for her replacement, and the challenges of early child care in Park City (6:12)

Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell has a recap of last night's meeting (21:58)

Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder has details about Art-oberfest (38:08)

Heber Valley celebrates Halloween and Day of the Dead (47:36)

Tags
Local News Hour Park City CouncilSummit County Arts Council
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher