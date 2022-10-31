Local News Hour | October 28, 2022

Today on the Local News Hour:

2030 Olympics committee asks Heber Valley for help planning Games (2:17)

PC Tots Executive Director Andrea Barnes discusses her retirement, search for her replacement, and the challenges of early child care in Park City (6:12)

Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell has a recap of last night's meeting (21:58)

Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder has details about Art-oberfest (38:08)

Heber Valley celebrates Halloween and Day of the Dead (47:36)