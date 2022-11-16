© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour | November 16, 2022

Published November 16, 2022 at 11:12 AM MST
Candidates for open Summit County Council seat talk representation, development (3:06)

Ski Utah CEO Nathan Rafferty said he is optimistic about paid parking this season. (7:59)

Assistant Park City Manager Jen McGrath and Trails/Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters said Thaynes Canyon is the “winter pickle ball issue.” (26:40)

Park City Board of Realtors Philanthropic Foundation's Jannalee Jacobsen said the local bird shortage is creating challenges for its 21st annual turkey drive. (43:14)

Leslie Thatcher
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone's minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
