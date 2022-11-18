© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 18, 2022

Published November 18, 2022 at 1:38 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
park_city_ski_utah.jpg
Ski Utah
Homes in Park City, Utah

White Pine Touring opens Saturday amid lack of parking (2:12)

Summit County public transit approves emergency buses to Salt Lake City (5:54)

Traveling baseball exhibit slides into Park City (8:48)

Park City Board of Realtor CEO Jamie Johnson and Board President Rene Wood report the third quarter statistics (11:31)

Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber has a recap of last night's meeting including a possible sales tax to help with childcare (26:37)

Jannie Bui Brown and her son, James Brown, talk about their new Sacred Web Tarot deck and upcoming book signing (39:29)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher