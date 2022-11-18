Local News Hour | November 18, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
White Pine Touring opens Saturday amid lack of parking (2:12)
Summit County public transit approves emergency buses to Salt Lake City (5:54)
Traveling baseball exhibit slides into Park City (8:48)
Park City Board of Realtor CEO Jamie Johnson and Board President Rene Wood report the third quarter statistics (11:31)
Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber has a recap of last night's meeting including a possible sales tax to help with childcare (26:37)
Jannie Bui Brown and her son, James Brown, talk about their new Sacred Web Tarot deck and upcoming book signing (39:29)