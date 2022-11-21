Local News Hour | November 21, 2022
Childcare experts call for public investment to help solve Wasatch Back crisis (02:19)
Vice President, Mountain Experiences, Woodward Global Steve Metcalf shared how opening weekend went and what to expect this season (06:20)
Coalville resident Tonja Hanson to fill open seat on Summit County Council (17:23)
Youth Sports Alliance working to get more children involved in programs (19:59)
Scammers hit the white-hot Summit County real estate market (29:53)
Snyderville Basin Recreation asking for input on upcoming projects (32:59)
Vail Resorts ordered to pay more than $2 million in Park City personal injury case (41:22)
Tacos, tubes and temps in teens – Woodward Park City snow sports open for winter (43:58)