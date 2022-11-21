© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 21, 2022

Published November 21, 2022 at 12:24 PM MST
Snyderville Basin Recreation FB.jpg
Basin Recreation

Childcare experts call for public investment to help solve Wasatch Back crisis (02:19)

Vice President, Mountain Experiences, Woodward Global Steve Metcalf shared how opening weekend went and what to expect this season (06:20)

Coalville resident Tonja Hanson to fill open seat on Summit County Council (17:23)

Youth Sports Alliance working to get more children involved in programs (19:59)

Scammers hit the white-hot Summit County real estate market (29:53)

Snyderville Basin Recreation asking for input on upcoming projects (32:59)

Vail Resorts ordered to pay more than $2 million in Park City personal injury case (41:22)

Tacos, tubes and temps in teens – Woodward Park City snow sports open for winter (43:58)

Park City Film to offer seat-testing (47:30)

Local News Hour Snyderville Basin Recreation DistrictWoodward Park CityYouth Sports Alliance
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
