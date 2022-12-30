Local News Hour | December 30, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Michelle Deininger's guests include: (15:36) Park City School District Board of Education member Andrew Caplan, who joins the show to talk about sharing use of the Eccles theater with the Park City Institute, (36:36) and Deirdra Walsh and Mike Lewis with Park City Mountain, who provide a mid-holiday update on parking and more.
ABC Weather Forcast with Nate Larson (00:22)
UAC Avalanche Report with Greg Gagne (02:57)
Heber City airport concerns (05:34)