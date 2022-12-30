© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | December 30, 2022

By Michelle Deininger
Published December 30, 2022 at 2:05 PM MST
On today's Local News Hour, host Michelle Deininger's guests include: (15:36) Park City School District Board of Education member Andrew Caplan, who joins the show to talk about sharing use of the Eccles theater with the Park City Institute, (36:36) and Deirdra Walsh and Mike Lewis with Park City Mountain, who provide a mid-holiday update on parking and more.

ABC Weather Forcast with Nate Larson (00:22)
UAC Avalanche Report with Greg Gagne (02:57)
Heber City airport concerns (05:34)

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
