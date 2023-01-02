Local News Hour | January 2, 2023
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:43) Kristi Cumming and Dalia Gonzalez with the Park City Community Foundation, who discuss Women's Giving Fund plans for 2023, (21:53) US Ski and Snowboard Director of Marketing and Communications Courtney Harkins provides an update on recent and upcoming winter competitions, (35:15) and Kimball Arts Center Director Aldy Milliken has details on a new exhibit and work on the Arts District and Arts Fest contract extension.
(00:09) ABC's Thomas Geboy with a weather report.
(03:15) UAC's Dave Kelly with an avalanche report.
(17:50) Parking at Park City Mountain is working!
(33:44) Wasatch County resort gets $48 million loan