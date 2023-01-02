© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour | January 2, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 2, 2023 at 12:14 PM MST
Parker Malatesta
The base of Town Lift on Tuesday afternoon.

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:43) Kristi Cumming and Dalia Gonzalez with the Park City Community Foundation, who discuss Women's Giving Fund plans for 2023, (21:53) US Ski and Snowboard Director of Marketing and Communications Courtney Harkins provides an update on recent and upcoming winter competitions, (35:15) and Kimball Arts Center Director Aldy Milliken has details on a new exhibit and work on the Arts District and Arts Fest contract extension.

(00:09) ABC's Thomas Geboy with a weather report.
(03:15) UAC's Dave Kelly with an avalanche report.
(17:50) Parking at Park City Mountain is working!
(33:44) Wasatch County resort gets $48 million loan

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
