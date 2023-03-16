© 2023 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 16, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM MDT
Deer Valley Slope
Deer Valley Resort
/

Utah Avalanche Center report (02:23)

Summit County sues Dakota Pacific and state of Utah over ‘unconstitutional, legislative cronyism’ (04:13)

Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong (06:51)

PCPD police officer Terry Knechtel discusses citizens academy (24:06)

Public hearing scheduled for proposed Deer Valley ski-in ski-out village (28:24)

Ballet West announces new 2023-2024 season (32:35)

Park City Film screening 'Snowland,' 'The Fabelmans' (35:03)

Mountain Town Music moves back to City Park (43:11)

Wasatch County to hold public meetings on LDS Church’s request to change lighting code (46:02)

