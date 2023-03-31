© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gwynnocent: Gwyneth Paltrow found not at fault in ski accident lawsuit
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 31, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published March 31, 2023 at 1:39 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Park City Mountain getting hit with more snow Friday, March 31 as its crews work hard to safely open terrain.
Park City Mountain
Park City Mountain getting hit with more snow Friday, March 31 as its crews work hard to safely open terrain.

Utah Avalanche Forecast Center

Summit County building inspector Richard Butz talks roof safety

The future of Summit County is up for debate – and input

AP reporter Sam Metz talks China investigation

Arts & Music Gallery Stroll Friday night

PC MARC begins pickleball pilot program Monday

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman