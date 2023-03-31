Local News Hour | March 31, 2023 By Roger Goldman Published March 31, 2023 at 1:39 PM MDT Listen • 47:12 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google Park City Mountain Park City Mountain getting hit with more snow Friday, March 31 as its crews work hard to safely open terrain. Utah Avalanche Forecast Center Summit County building inspector Richard Butz talks roof safety The future of Summit County is up for debate – and input AP reporter Sam Metz talks China investigation Arts & Music Gallery Stroll Friday night PC MARC begins pickleball pilot program Monday