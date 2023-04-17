© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 17, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published April 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM MDT
People from around the Heber Valley fill sandbags in the Heber City Public Works building Saturday.

Utah Avalanche Center update

Heber residents prepare Center Street for snowmelt river

Park City Fire District Fire Marshal Mike Owens

Youth Sports Alliance's Heather Sims and Laurie Santoro

Utah Avalanche Center releases report on skier death in the Uintas

Snyderville Basin Recreation's Dana Jones

