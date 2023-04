Local News Hour | April 19, 2023

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers joins for a monthly update (2:20)

Fatal accident shuts down SR-189 for hours Tuesday (19:21)

Court denies Summit County injunction in Dakota Pacific lawsuit (20:31)

Park City Board of Education members Andrew Caplan and Wendy Crossland recap Tuesday night's school board meeting (24:14)

Habitat for Humanity Programs Manager Meagan Nielsen discusses the "She Means Business!" financial education course (42:57)