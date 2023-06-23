Local News Hour | June 23, 2023
- Dakota Pacific to appeal ruling on Kimball Junction development law (3:29)
- Deer Valley opens for summer season Friday (4:51)
- Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow and Early Childhood Alliance Director Kristen Schulz respond to the city council's decision to fund child care (6:08)
- Tax money headed to Summit County cultural organizations (23:05)
- Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber recaps last night's meeting (25:17)
- Salt Lake Tribune's Lauren Gustus shares an update on its top stories (38:00)
- Woodward general manager Gar Trayner and Meisha Ross talk about summer plans (43:07)