Dakota Pacific to appeal ruling on Kimball Junction development law

Dakota Pacific Real Estate released a statement Thursday saying it will appeal last week's Third District Court’s ruling.

Judge Richard Mrazik ruled the developer does not have the rights to build a mixed-use development on land zoned for a tech park in Kimball Junction.

Earlier this year, state legislators passed Senate Bill 84 to give Dakota Pacific those rights, but Summit County said that was spot-zoning.

The county filed a lawsuit , and on June 15, Mrazik said S.B. 84 doesn’t actually apply to Kimball Junction. Essentially, if state legislators wanted to give Dakota Pacific building rights, they incorrectly worded the law.

The developer wants that ruling overturned and will file an appeal as soon as the court allows it. If Dakota Pacific is not successful, Summit County wins.

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson told KPCW the court was correct when it ruled S.B. 84 didn’t apply.

One of the county’s claims will need to be addressed whether S.B. 84 applies or not: the county accuses Dakota Pacific of not dealing fairly or in good faith, and it wants damages.