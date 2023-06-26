Local News Hour | June 26, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
- Midway’s Mountain Spa will be reborn as a wellness resort (3:02)
- How will the $1 million for Park City child care be allocated? (7:08)
- Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting (9:43)
- Park City author Mike Finkel shares art heist true story in new book (20:53)
- Tax money headed to Summit County cultural organizations (32:49)
- Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update (34:59)