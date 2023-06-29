Local News Hour | June 29, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
- Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (3:33)
- Summit County Councilmember Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting (6:28)
- Retiring Executive Director of Jewish Family Services Ellen Silverman talks about her retirement and what's next for the organization (24:09)
- Utah family traverses Summit County on 1,200-mile horseback ride (34:56)
- Author Dana Klein shares new book "Images Of Hope: Inspiring Portraits and Words From Breast Cancer Survivors" (37:32)
- UTA's Summit County - Salt Lake City bus route ends in August (45:26)
- Park City Planning Commission approved redevelopment of the Holiday Village and Parkside apartments (47:57)