© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 29, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 29, 2023 at 12:15 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Basin Recreation
/
  • Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (3:33)
  • Summit County Councilmember Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting (6:28)
  • Retiring Executive Director of Jewish Family Services Ellen Silverman talks about her retirement and what's next for the organization (24:09)
  • Utah family traverses Summit County on 1,200-mile horseback ride (34:56)
  • Author Dana Klein shares new book "Images Of Hope: Inspiring Portraits and Words From Breast Cancer Survivors" (37:32)
  • UTA's Summit County - Salt Lake City bus route ends in August (45:26)
  • Park City Planning Commission approved redevelopment of the Holiday Village and Parkside apartments (47:57)
Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher