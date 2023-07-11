© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | July 11, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 11, 2023 at 12:52 PM MDT
Cloudflare CEO and Park Record owner Matthew Prince speaks during a panel discussion hosted by Fortune Magazine at the Montage Deer Valley on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Cloudflare CEO and Park Record owner Matthew Prince speaks during a panel discussion hosted by Fortune Magazine at the Montage Deer Valley on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Park Record owner says discrimination is the main challenge to Utah’s growth (02:43)

Park City resident Jenn Drummond shares history-making journey as first woman to successfully complete Seven Second Summits (06:43)

Northern Lights to miss Utah Thursday night, visible in Boise  (18:57)

Park City Senior Center President Cheryl Soshnik and board member Craig Weakley share new website and latest developments with building senior housing (21:13)

People's Health Clinic Director of Volunteer Services and Food Security Lead Helen Nadel discusses volunteer programs and their new "Food Farmacy RX" program (34:55)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher