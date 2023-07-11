Local News Hour | July 11, 2023

Park Record owner says discrimination is the main challenge to Utah’s growth (02:43)

Park City resident Jenn Drummond shares history-making journey as first woman to successfully complete Seven Second Summits (06:43)

Northern Lights to miss Utah Thursday night, visible in Boise (18:57)

Park City Senior Center President Cheryl Soshnik and board member Craig Weakley share new website and latest developments with building senior housing (21:13)

People's Health Clinic Director of Volunteer Services and Food Security Lead Helen Nadel discusses volunteer programs and their new "Food Farmacy RX" program (34:55)