Local News Hour | July 17, 2023

Homestake housing project gets final approval (4:45)

Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens joins for a monthly update (9:15)

Wasatch Back congressman proposing land swap to resolve Bear Ears controversy (22:10)

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher provides an update on the youth sports programs (25:08)

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update (32:06)

Citing critically low water resources, Francis officials ask residents to stop watering outdoors (45:30)