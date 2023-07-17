Local News Hour | July 17, 2023
Homestake housing project gets final approval (4:45)
Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens joins for a monthly update (9:15)
Wasatch Back congressman proposing land swap to resolve Bear Ears controversy (22:10)
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher provides an update on the youth sports programs (25:08)
Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update (32:06)
Citing critically low water resources, Francis officials ask residents to stop watering outdoors (45:30)