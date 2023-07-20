Local News Hour | July 20, 2023
- Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (3:40)
- Park City to revisit e-bike rules (6:25)
- Former U.S. Ski and Snowboard spokesperson Tom Kelly and Olympic skier Heidi Voelker share their stories of Jeremy Nobis whose life will be celebrated on Saturday (10:32)
- Pioneer Day fireworks and festivities in the Wasatch Back (21:57)
- Co-Founder of the Park City Beethoven Festival Russell Harlow talks about this summer's festival (23:57)
- Leadership Founder Myles Rademan has details on applying for Leadership Class 30 - the final year he'll be leading the group (36:09)