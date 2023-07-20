© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | July 20, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM MDT
Members of Leadership Class 28 and Park City and Summit County officials toured Sun Valley in 2022.
Leadership Park City
/
  • Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (3:40)
  • Park City to revisit e-bike rules (6:25)
  • Former U.S. Ski and Snowboard spokesperson Tom Kelly and Olympic skier Heidi Voelker share their stories of Jeremy Nobis whose life will be celebrated on Saturday (10:32)
  • Pioneer Day fireworks and festivities in the Wasatch Back (21:57)
  • Co-Founder of the Park City Beethoven Festival Russell Harlow talks about this summer's festival (23:57)
  • Leadership Founder Myles Rademan has details on applying for Leadership Class 30 - the final year he'll be leading the group (36:09)
Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher