Park City residents present alternative traffic plan for Deer Valley development (01:39)

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting (06:42)

Utah Housing Coalition Executive Director Tara Rollins details annual conference in Midway Aug. 28-30 (22:29)

Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues (35:15)

Division of Water Resources publishes weekly watering guide (47:07)