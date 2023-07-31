Division of Water Resources publishes weekly watering guide

Every Friday, Utah’s Division of Water Resources publishes recommendations on how many times residents in each county should water their lawns that week.

The water division recommended all Utah counties water lawns three times this week, except for Summit and Rich counties, which it recommended water lawns twice.

Water Conservation Coordinator Candace Schaible says the recommendations are based on rain forecasts and statewide data on soil moisture loss.

Schaible attributed Summit County’s recommendation this week to the rain in the forecast. She said weekly recommendations assume households cover their lawn with a half inch of water.

“I always like to tell people like just kind of a reminder that it is a guide. Like it's a nice tool to have, but it's not perfect,” she said.

If the forecast called for rain but none fell, water a little bit more, and vice versa.

“For example, my backyard is really shady, and so I don't need to water as much as the guide says,” Schaible said. “But my front yard is quite sunny, so that one I have to water a little bit more.”

The water division also began publishing specific recommendations for low water use lawns. Salt Lake Public Utilities began selling a grass blend that needs 40% less water earlier this year , so the water division now gives separate recommendations for residents participating in the program.

Always check with local municipalities about for watering schedules or other restrictions, too.