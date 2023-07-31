Park City residents present alternative plan for Deer Valley development

Deer Valley resident Allison Keenan is one of the cofounders of Protect the Loop, an organized group of neighbors focused on ensuring responsible development of the Snow Park base.

She said the primary concern with Deer Valley’s current proposal is the amount of increased traffic it’ll bring to an area some feel is already too congested during peak times.

“Most of the time during the ski season - Friday, Saturday, Sunday - most residents don’t plan to leave their houses between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.,” Keenan said. “I think residents are concerned, if the traffic increases as much as it could possibly increase, it might be hard for us to leave our houses to go to the market, or go to the doctor, year round on certain days.”

A transportation study conducted on behalf of Deer Valley found that the project will bring an additional 3,500 cars to Snow Park daily.

Old Town resident and activist Angela Moschetta, who was hired by Protect the Loop to serve as a consultant, said she believes those traffic figures are an undercount.

She has presented an alternative to Deer Valley’s plans for Snow Park, which require the city to give away a portion of Deer Valley Drive, thereby killing the loop road that has been there for decades.

The resort wants the city to do that so it can construct a ski-in ski-out village where the road and adjoining parking lots currently sit.

Moschetta proposes undergrounding the road beneath the base to preserve the loop.

“It essentially gives Deer Valley everything that they want in terms of that right-of-way vacation, but it addresses a lot of resident concerns and communications concerns regarding circulation and traffic,” she said.

Another core difference in the alternative plan is the use of microtransit, a free ride-hailing service.

“Those large city and county buses that we often see generally empty, would be taken out of the equation beyond the Old Town Transit Center,” Moschetta said. “After the Old Town Transit Center, where all the buses actually pass through anyway, everything would instead be served by microtransit.”

She said the design was chosen based on their survey of area residents, which found that many people who weren’t open to taking the bus would consider microtransit as an option to get to the resort. She also said it helps serve residents nearby who do not have easy access to existing bus routes.

Moschetta added that microtransit would be supplemented by fixed-route shuttle service to the base area and Silver Lake from Old Town, and direct buses from outside areas like the Richardson Flat park and ride.

“What we’re proposing really is a public-private partnership," she said. "There would no longer be Deer Valley’s independent shuttle service that HOAs have to sign on for. And there would no longer be Park City Municipal’s separate microtransit. They would figure out a way to combine the two and smartly service everything after the transit center.”

Angela Moschetta / Protect The Loop A visual of Protect The Loop's alternative plan for Snow Park.

Comparatively, Deer Valley has proposed building a new sheltered transit center on Doe Pass Road, which would become the new entryway to the resort under their plan.

During public comment at city meetings, many people have expressed opposition to Deer Valley’s plans, but not everyone.

“Essentially the loop is being realigned, it’s really not protect the loop, it’s just a realignment of the loop,” Park City resident Lance Peto said at the most recent meeting. “The alternate plan that Protect The Loop has proposed in terminating buses on Main Street really doesn’t benefit the public that are coming in and want to get into Deer Valley from different locations. I think the expansion of the Snow Park shuttle would be a potential compromise.”

Moschetta said the Protect The Loop team has met with city officials and staff in addition to separate meetings with Deer Valley’s planning team. She added that they have repeatedly requested a meeting with resort president Todd Bennett but have not been able to meet with him.

In a statement to KPCW, a Deer Valley spokesperson said the resort’s development team has met with hundreds of community members both in private meetings and during the community open house in December, including meeting with Allison Keenan and her associates from Protect the Loop. They added the Deer Valley development team is committed to further meetings with residents and Protect The Loop.

The Park City Council is next scheduled to review Deer Valley’s proposal Aug. 29.