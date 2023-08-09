© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 9, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 9, 2023 at 3:26 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Ted Ligety, 2023 Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame inductee.

Rep. John Curtis to visit Heber City, meet Wasatch Back residents (03:51)

Argentine artists back in Utah to create sculpture for Coalville (05:28)

Winners of this year's Professional and Volunteer Citizens of the Year Rob Harter and Kim Carson (08:53)

Ted Ligety and Ruff Patterson talk about their induction into the Intermoutnain Ski Hall of Fame with Connie Nelson Director at Alf Engen Ski Museum (24:10)

Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Jessica Turner with updates from the Heber Valley (38:30)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher