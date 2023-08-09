Local News Hour | August 9, 2023
Rep. John Curtis to visit Heber City, meet Wasatch Back residents (03:51)
Argentine artists back in Utah to create sculpture for Coalville (05:28)
Winners of this year's Professional and Volunteer Citizens of the Year Rob Harter and Kim Carson (08:53)
Ted Ligety and Ruff Patterson talk about their induction into the Intermoutnain Ski Hall of Fame with Connie Nelson Director at Alf Engen Ski Museum (24:10)
Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Jessica Turner with updates from the Heber Valley (38:30)