Rep. John Curtis to visit Heber City, meet Wasatch Back residents

Curtis’s staff members say the event is meant to give veterans a chance to speak with their U.S. congressman and learn about resources available to them. But, any of his constituents in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District may attend, including Wasatch County, Park City, and other parts of southern Summit County.

It’s happening at the Utah Valley University Wasatch Campus on Aug. 21.

“The folks in Wasatch County should be excited about the congressman coming,” said Corey Norman, Curtis’s chief of staff. “He’s going to engage with them on issues that are important to them — for example, permitting reform, how they interact with federal lands — and this really is a great opportunity for them to express how they feel about some of those issues, and then also hear from the congressman about what he’s doing for them in Washington D.C.”

Curtis will deliver an update on Congress at the beginning of the meeting, then he, caseworkers and other staff will meet with people one-on-one. That’s according to Adam Cloch, director of communications for Curtis.

Cloch said it’s a good option for people who may have had trouble with services from the Department of Veterans Affairs and want to get help. It’s also a way to learn about other topics like internship opportunities, grant applications and congressional commendation.

Staff with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Social Security and other federal offices will be there as well. Residents who need help securing a passport are also encouraged to attend.

The event’s at the Utah Valley University Wasatch Campus on Aug. 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The campus is at 3111 College Way in Heber City.