Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 25, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published August 25, 2023 at 3:27 PM MDT
Deer Valley to expand terrain, operate new Mayflower resort (04:04)

PC Board of Realtor CEO Jamie Johnson and Executive Director of Mountainlands Community Housing David Levine with details about upcoming fundraiser. (09:06)

Summit County Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby and Summit County Council member Chris Robinson talk about on the 910 Cattle Ranch purchase (24:34)

Salt Lake Tribune Executive Editor Lauren Gustus with an update on top stories (38:19)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
