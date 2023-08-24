Deer Valley to expand terrain, operate new Mayflower resort

Mayflower, located next to US-40 across from Jordanelle Reservoir, will double Deer Valley's terrain. It will also give the resort a new base area with direct access to Salt Lake City. Deer Valley President and COO Todd Bennett said that'll alleviate congestion in Park City.

The move comes days before Deer Valley is set to return to the city council with a proposal to build a ski village with hotels and restaurants on its base area parking lot.

Bennett reiterated Wednesday that snowboarding will not be allowed.

Parker Malatesta

The project has been overseen by the state’s Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA), which initially started to spur development by Hill Air Force Base. It later expanded to include the ski resort, which will have a hotel with discounts for active and former military.

Extell is the Mayflower developer. It purchased the resort property in 2017, and its plans include hotels, residences, and a plaza at the base area. Extell founder and president Gary Barnett, who is known for his profile developments in Manhattan, called the negotiations "tough."

When the expansion opens in 2025, Deer Valley's lifts will have 16 new lifts.

Learn more