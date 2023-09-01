Local News Hour | September 1, 2023
- KCPW weather report (00:09)
- State of Utah dropped from Summit County’s lawsuit to block Dakota Pacific development (1:42)
- Point 2 Point bike race Saturday will impact Park City trails (3:18)
- Utah’s 2002 Olympic venues need money, another Games (4:36)
- Sally Elliott and Brian Buck discuss the hisory of Miner's Day (6:57)
- Author Eileen Hallet Stone on new book - 'Selling Sex in Utah' (25:25)
- Todd Beagley previews upcoming Swiss Days festivities in Midway (40:24)