Point 2 Point bike race Saturday will impact Park City trails

The Park City Point 2 Point race is not for beginners. Mountain bikers will travel over 75 miles and more than 10,000 feet in elevation during the race. The average finish time is around nine hours.

“Early morning will be Round Valley, and then they move on through the Prospector/Gambel Oak area, out into Deer Valley, and then across over into the Park City Mountain area,” Mountain Trails Executive Director Lora Anthony said about the race route.

The race’s finish line is at Skullcandy headquarters in Kimball Junction.

For those looking to hike or bike Saturday, race organizers recommend hitting Park City Mountain and the area around the Utah Olympic Park before noon. After 1 p.m trails in Deer Valley, Round Valley, and the Lost Prospector area are recommended.

Course map

Park City Point 2 Point estimated race flow:

• 7 a.m. Start at Quinn’s Junction Recreation Complex (Round Valley Trails)

• 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Racers will make their way back through the Quinn’s complex (crossing the road in front of the Ice Rink

• 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. racers will make their way up Skid Row and into the Lost Prospector Trail System, all racers into Lower Deer Valley at Deer Crest by 10 a.m.

• 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Racers will make their way through the Deer Valley Area and start heading towards Park City Mountain Resort

• 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Racers will be making their way across to Park City Mountain on Johns 99 (field spreading out now); the trail descends, ascends, and then descends again to land at the bottom of First Time Lift – first riders will arrive here around 11:30 a.m. potentially with the majority coming through around 1:45 p.m.

• 3:30 p.m. Cutoff time for leaving the Park City Mountain base area. So last riders will leave right up to the 3:30 p.m. mark.

• 1:30 p.m. At the Utah Olympic Park, we may have already seen our first rider cross the finish line by this time. Most racers will finish in the window between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.