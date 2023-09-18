Local News Hour | September 18, 2023
- Buyers under contract for 40 months, still no home at Discovery Ridge (3:36)
- Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens has a monthly update (7:14)
- Summit County Director of Behavioral Health Aaron Newman and Behavioral Health Specialist Chantal Guadarrama discuss suicide statistics and a new prevention program funded by the Utah Legislature (19:20)
- Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update (33:43)
- PC Tots gets potential 10-year lease at Park City Library (47:17)
- Summit County Attorney asks citizens to create victim assistance nonprofit (49:55)