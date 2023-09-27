Local News Hour | September 27, 2023
- Park City seniors say they need more space, services at senior center(4:08)
- High Valley Transit District Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez (6:14)
- Open house honors 11-year career of Heber City Police Chief Dave Booth (17:27)
- Vibrant fall colors explode in Wasatch Back thanks to water supply (19:01)
- Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting (21:33)
- Jen Schumacher and Jocelyn Scudder have details on Friday's Art and Music Gallery Stroll (38:28)